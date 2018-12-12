Register
04:54 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. border patrol vehicle drives along the border wall between Mexico and the United States in San Ysidro, California, U.S.

    Number of Travelers’ Electronics Probed by US Border Agents Spikes 174 Percent

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    US Custom and Border Protection (CBP) officers are not always following protocol when they search travelers’ electronic devices, a new report by the Office of the Inspector General for Homeland Security has found.

    The report, released on Monday, also found that the number of electronic device searches at ports of entry increased in fiscal year 2017 by 18,400, with a total of 29,000 devices searched.

    Despite the massive increase, CBP officials told the Associated Press that less than 1 percent of travelers have their devices searched.

    "It's important to note that CBP considers the US border to be not just ports of entry but a 100-mile area inland from the border, an area covering nearly two-thirds of the US population," web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa told Sputnik News. "This includes entire states in New England and the mid-Atlantic region as well as the District of Columbia. CBP can stop people in this zone, and have done so on buses and trains, and demand documentation of citizenship or access to their devices."

    Officers are permitted by law to search travelers' devices after they have been referred for a secondary inspection. Prior to that, only travel documents and passports are to be searched.

    During the second inspection, officers can look through cell phones, computers, tablets, USB drives and more for evidence of a crime and to determine if a person should be admitted into the US. 

    A US Customs and Border Patrol agent keeps watch at a checkpoint station.
    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay
    ‘Attacks on Constitutional Rights’: US Court Allows First Amendment Case Against Border Patrol, DHS Over Camera Confiscations

    But according to the government watchdog, some searches were not documented properly, and data wasn't acquired in an orderly manner.

    "There are many risks with having this data in the hands of agents or the government. Release of the copied data, whether intentionally or through third-party hackers, could have devastating effects on the people impacted," Garaffa said. "Rogue agents could use the data gathered for themselves, to target, harm or stalk people who they deem to have been uncooperative to them."

    The "idea that the US government is collecting this data in the first place is an outrage… In fact, this type of data collection should be considered a violation of the Fourth Amendment," he said.

    The Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution protects citizens from "unreasonable searches and seizures" by the government.

    "A Muslim woman named Rejhane Lazoja sued Customs and Border Patrol after they took her phone in February and made copies of the data on it. In October, she won the case on Fourth Amendment grounds, forcing CBP to delete copies of the data they made," Garaffa pointed out.

    CBP officers are required to take devices offline before they are searched because it is not permitted for officers to search what is on a person's cloud, merely what is stored directly on their device. However, some devices remained online while they were searched.

    Officers can also conduct an "advanced search" and exfiltrate data under a Homeland Security pilot program, but the system wasn't properly maintained, according to AP. Officers failed to renew software licensing, and data that was supposed to be deleted was instead retained.

    The report recommended that searches be better documented by CBP officers, further compliance with rules on disabling data connection prior to searches, that equipment be renewed and that data be deleted from thumb drives immediately. 

    San Ysidro Port of Entry
    © REUTERS / Adrees Latif
    US Border Patrol Clash With Migrants Results From Years of ‘Brutal Policies'

    The watchdog also recommended that the pilot program be evaluated for effectiveness.

    CBP officials reportedly agreed with the recommendations and said they have already begun addressing the data connection issue and working on a review process.

    "As a security precaution, people who feel they could be at risk of their devices being searched and seized, especially those entering or leaving the country or taking mass transit near points of entry, should take steps to secure their devices," Garaffa said, recommending simple steps like making sure the device is up to date and that biometric authentication options used to unlock devices, like fingerprint and facial recognition, be turned off.

    "Current case law allows law enforcement to force you to give your fingerprint or use your face to unlock a device, but protects you from having to give up a password," Garaffa said.

    Related:

    US Govt ‘Should Feel Responsible’ for Spike in Asylum Claims at Southern Border
    Trump, Democrats Clash at White House Over Border Security
    Trump, Democrats to Talk Border Wall Amid Threat of Partial Gov't Shutdown
    Trump: Military to Build Wall on Mexico Border if Dems Don't Vote to Secure US
    Pentagon to Withdraw Hundreds of Troops From US-Mexico Border
    Hezbollah-Affiliated Media Sneak Up on 'IDF Troops' Along Lebanon Border (PHOTO)
    IDF Claims 2nd Lebanon-Israel Border Tunnel Dug by Hezbollah
    Northern Shield: Border Operation or Big Distraction?
    US Senators Roll Out Bill to Fully Fund Border Wall With Mexico
    US-Mexico Border Agent Charged With Killing 4 Prostitutes May Face Death Penalty
    Tags:
    police searches, surveillance, Fourth Amendment, US Border Patrol, US Customs and Border Patrol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse