11 December 2018
    Death

    ‘Is This Candy?’ Sonic Employees Arrested After Ecstasy Found in Boy’s Burger

    CC0
    US
    Three employees at a Sonic fast food restaurant in Texas were arrested Friday after a woman found illicit drugs in her young son’s burger from the establishment.

    Thursday evening, a family in Taylor, about 30 miles northeast of the Texan capital of Austin, went for burgers at Sonic Drive-In. However, the 11-year-old daughter spotted something fishy in her four-year-old brother's burger as she unwrapped it for him.

    German police say they have seized thousands of ecstasy pills in the shape of President Donald Trump's head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900).
    © AP Photo/ Handout/Polizeiinspektion Osnabrueck
    Confiscated Trump Ecstasy Pills Promise to ‘Make Partying Great Again' (PHOTO)

    "[The girl] actually asked her parents, 'Is this candy?'" Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck told local NBC affiliate KXAN Sunday. "Of course when they came to the police department, they were very upset, and we understand why."

    The parents took the entire meal to the police station, according to Fox 7 Austin. Police tested the pill and found it was 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, better known as MDMA, molly or ecstasy, an illegal drug commonly used recreationally.

    Officers went down to the Sonic and arrested the manager, Tanisha Dancer, 30, for a felony theft warrant from Guadalupe County. Employee Jonathan Roberson, 35, was arrested for possession of marijuana; and Jose Molina, 22, was booked for outstanding warrants from Travis and Brown Counties, which included theft by check, driving with an invalid license and bond forfeiture, KXAN reported. Officers told the station that Dancer was found with more ecstasy on her person.

    ​Taylor Police told KXAN they notified Texas Department of Health as well as the restaurant's owner and Sonic's corporate office, the latter of which subsequently fired Dancer. Officials said there is no further health or safety risk at the establishment.

    Police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow its conclusion, Fox News reported.

