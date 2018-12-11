US Court Sets Plea Hearing in Butina's Case for December 12 - Filing

"The Joint Motion to Set Change of Plea Hearing is granted," the document said. "The hearing is scheduled for December 12, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. before Judge Tanya Chutkan."Russian National Butina Seeks Hearing to Plead Guilty — Court Filing
Earlier, Russian national Maria Butina was seeking a hearing as soon as possible to change her plea on criminal charges of acting as a foreign agent for Russia in the United States.
US authorities arrested Butina in mid-July. Russian authorities have criticized the US government for arresting Butina, insisting that the charges against her are groundless. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said the charges against Butina were trumped-up and called her ongoing detention unacceptable.
All comments
Show new comments (0)