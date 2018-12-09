'Ridiculous': Trump Links Riots in France to 'Expensive' Paris Climate Deal

Earlier in the day, Trump took to Twitter to express his love to France, claiming that the “yellow vest” demonstrators were chanting “We Want Trump!” as a sign of solidarity with his tough stance on the Paris deal.
Very sad day & night in Paris. Maybe it’s time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes? The U.S. was way ahead of the curve on that and the only major country where emissions went down last year!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 декабря 2018 г.
Last year, Trump announced that the United States, one of the world’s largest producers of carbon emissions, would be withdrawing from the deal on climate change.
