Comey Says FBI Does Not Want Him to Talk About Mueller Investigation

"The FBI for understandable reasons doesn't want me talking about the details of the investigation that is still ongoing," Comey said after the meeting on Friday. "It began when I was FBI director so it makes sense they don't want me going into those details but that's a very tiny part of what we talked about today. A whole lot about Hilary Clinton's emails."
US President Donald Trump said via Twitter following the testimony that Justice Department attorneys told Comey not to answer "the most important questions." Trump accused the department of bias and corruption at the highest levels and called on forcing Comey to answer the questions under oath.
The Congressional Committee wanted to ask Comey questions about his decision to exonerate Hillary Clinton of criminal liability for her use of a private email account and server while she held the role of US secretary of state.
Comey testified before a Senate Committee shortly after Trump fired him in 2017, but refused to appear before a House committee unless that hearing also took place in public because Comey did not want his comments leaked or distorted due to a lack of context.
