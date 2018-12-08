Huawei Executive Had at Least 7 Passports From China, Hong Kong - Court Files

According to the Canadian court documents, Huawei operated Skycom Tech Co LTD as an unofficial subsidiary to conduct business in Iran.

Reuters reported Friday, citing Canadian court documents, that a certain financial institution and its subsidiary office in the US cleared more than $100 million of transactions related to Skycom through the United States between 2010 and 2014.

A New York court issued an arrest warrant for Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on August 22, asking she be detained to stand trial to face US charges, Reuters said, citing documents released during her bail hearing in Canada on Friday.

Moreover, the US authorities have reportedly received evidence that Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, has had at least seven Chinese and Hong Kong passports in the last 11 years.

