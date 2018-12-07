Blonde 'n' Hard-Working: What Propelled Ex-Fox Nauert to UN Role?

Here are the top facts that could provide an exhaustive look at the US president’s pick for the top UN role, largely seen as a stepping stone to assuming more senior roles in government. And the pick for the high-profile US policy megaphone, seems more than justified, at least at first glance.
- With her vast expertise in TV journalism, including eight years at Fox News and at least three at ABC, Ms Nauert certainly knows how to behave in public and deliver neat and well-targeted speeches. Even more so if the skill is coupled with a wide, snow-white smile, precisely like Nauert’s.
And it’s obviously not for nothing that she was nominated for an Emmy Award during her years in journalism, for authoring the special series 13 Around the World.
- As a Fox News host, Nauert once declared that she would buy Trump’s daughter Ivanka’s products after the chain of luxury department stores Nordstrom announced that it was closing down the line.
- Nauert assumed the new high-profile role after holding just one position in government, that of State Department spokesperson, which she held from late April 2017 until now, but this was apparently more than outweighed by her extensive journalistic experience.
- In particular, she raised eyebrows in July 2018 when she cited allied troops’ storming the beaches of Normandy as evidence of strong ties between the United States and Germany, precisely on the anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
- The 48-year-old native of Illinois is deemed by State Department colleagues as “hard-working” and “well in over her head at an understaffed agency”, reports by USA Today and Wbir suggest.
Ms Nauert’s perfectly young looks, good shape and the dazzling smile have long won her a fair bit of fame, even long before the blonde member of the Council of Foreign Relations and proud holder of a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University was readying to enter the White House in the role of State Department spokeswoman.
- Nauert is notably not the first TV newsperson to become UN ambassador. There was one man back in the 1970s, John Scali, a former ABC correspondent, who had previously played a lauded role in resolving the Cuban missile crisis under President John F. Kennedy.
