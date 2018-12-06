Trump Mulling Former US Attorney General Barr to Replace Jeff Sessions - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump is considering William Barr, who served as US Attorney General for former President George H.W. Bush, to replace Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice.

People familiar with Trump's deliberations told The Washington Post that Barr is the favorite to take over the job of US Attorney General. Sessions resigned at Trump's request last month, and his Chief of Staff Matthew Whitaker has been the Acting US Attorney General.

Barr, 68, served as US Attorney General in 1991-1993.

© REUTERS / Allison Shelley New US Attorney General ‘Probably 10 Times Worse’ Than Sessions on Civil Rights

If nominated, media reports said Republicans would likely respect Barr's previous experience and Democrats would view Barr as a Republican lawyer with no particular loyalty to Trump.

On November 7, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at the request President Donald Trump. The president said in a statement that Whitaker would fill the role of acting US Attorney General until a permanent replacement is found.

Three Democratic Senators have filed a lawsuit to challenge Trump’s appointment of Whitaker alleging that the president violated the Constitution’s appointments clause. Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns about Whitaker’s impact on the investigation of the Special Counsel, who is probing allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as possible coordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

READ MORE: Papadopoulos Says Just Days Before Jail He Never Flipped on Trump in Russiagate

© REUTERS / Carlos Barria Mueller Recommends Flynn No Jail Time for Substantial Assistance on Probe

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, insisting that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Trump and the White House have also repeatedly denied allegations of collusion.

Sessions has long faced criticism from Trump for recusing himself from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In 2016, former US Attorney General William Barr supported Donald Trump’s nominee, Jeff Sessions, for the post Barr once held.