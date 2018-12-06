Films From Lebanon, Mexico Among Nominees for 2019 Golden Globe Awards

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced its nominees for the Foreign Language Film category in the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Thursday, with films from Belgium, Germany, Lebanon, Mexico and Japan among the list.

The nominees are Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," Lebanese director Nadine Labaki's "Capernaum," German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's "Never Look Away," Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Shoplifters," and Belgian director Lukas Dhont's "Girl."

The 2018 Golden Globe for best foreign language film went to "In The Fade" from Germany.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on January 6.

Nominees are put forward in 25 award categories, with the winners selected by HPFA members, who are drawn from over 40 countries around the world.