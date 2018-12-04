Suspending INF Treaty Risks Triggering New Arms Race - US Congressman

"Our immediate task should be to work with our European allies to bring [Russia] back into compliance, not to unilaterally withdraw from the Treaty," Engel said in the release. "We must act responsibly and do everything we can to minimize the risk of rekindling an arms race."
Engel said Russia's alleged failure to adhere to the INF Treaty undermines Trans-Atlantic security and constrains regional progress toward stability.
Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith said the Trump administration's decision shows that it is more focused on withdrawing from its international commitments than it is on the collective security of the United States, its allies and partners.
The Trump administration must avoid a new arms race by working with allies to hold Russia accountable for its treaty violations and push Moscow back into compliance, Smith added.
In October, US President Donald Trump said that Washington intended to leave the INF Treaty, accusing Russia of violating it numerous times, while the Kremlin rejected the accusations, noting that Russia would be forced to take measures to ensure its security if the treaty was terminated by the United States.
