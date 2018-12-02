Michelle Obama Freaks Public Out as She Swears at New York Show

Ex-First Lady Michelle Obama, who is touring the United States in support of her memoir, "Becoming," cussed before the New York public during a conversation on hurdles of marriage.
"I tell women that it's not equal — that whole 'so you can have it all'? Nope, not at the same time. That's a lie," Obama told the audience of thousands who attended her Saturday show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
"And it's not always enough to lean in, because that sh*t doesn't work all the time."
Tonight at the Barclays Center Michelle Obama accidentally said “shit” in front of thousands of people and it ruled.— kevin flynn 🌀 (@flynncredible) 2 декабря 2018 г.
Michelle Obama didn’t disappoint. Funny, emotional, inspirational. She even accidentally said “sh*t”! Am inspired to be a better person pic.twitter.com/u1ZDHSl1Qb— Ann-Marie Blake (@ACHOOGIRL) 2 декабря 2018 г.
‘Lean in' is a catchphrase used by Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's COO, in her eponymous 2013 best-seller on women in the workplace and at home. To ‘lean in,' in her interpretation, means to be more assertive and not let others to push you forward.
