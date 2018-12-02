Bolton Says Provided Clarification to Kremlin Over Canceling Trump-Putin Meeting

“Yesterday the Kremlin requested clarification on the cancelled meeting between the two leaders. I expressed to Ambassador Ushakov the President’s clear message,” Bolton tweeted.
Yesterday the Kremlin requested clarification on the cancelled meeting between the two leaders. I expressed to Ambassador Ushakov the President’s clear message.— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) 1 декабря 2018 г.
READ MORE: Kerch Crisis: Who's Pulling Poroshenko's Strings?
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump were scheduled to meet at the G20 summit on December 1. However, Trump abruptly cancelled the meeting on Thursday after receiving a report on the Kerch Strait incident, in which Russian border patrol detained Ukrainian Navy ships and sailors for illegally crossing the Russian water border.
All comments
Show new comments (0)