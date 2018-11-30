Trump Backs New Bill to Boost Sanctions, Pressure on Assad - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration strongly supports new legislation to increase financial pressure on the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"[T]he bill provides additional tools designed to deny the Assad regime and its proxies access to the international financial system and to block the financial and other support that fuels the murder of innocent Syrians," the statement said.

The White House explained the new bill would also facilitate the continued use of economic sanctions and visa restrictions to hold accountable members of the Assad government.

"The Administration strongly supports the passage of H.R. 1677, the 'Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2018.' The bill would add to a robust set of tools at the administration’s disposal… hold Syrian officials accountable for the slaughter of civilians and other atrocities," it said.

The move comes after US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey pledged in September that the United States would maintain its presence in Syria until Daesh* is defeated and a peaceful settlement is achieved.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

