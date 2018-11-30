Bernie Sanders: Trump's Renegotiated Trade Deal Fails to Meet Key Standards

"In my view, a re-negotiated NAFTA must stop the outsourcing of US jobs, end the destructive race to the bottom, protect the environment, and lower the outrageously high price of prescription drugs," Sanders said. "Clearly, Trump’s NAFTA 2.0 does not meet these standards and I will strongly oppose it in its current form."
Sanders added that unless strong enforcement mechanisms are included in the agreement, the corporation will continue to ship US jobs to Mexico where workers are paid as little as $2 an hour.
"Further, this deal includes some outrageous giveaways to the fossil fuel industry and big pharmaceutical companies that will harm the environment and increase prices for life-saving prescription drugs," the US senator said.
The USMCA covers such areas as tariffs, the automobile industry, intellectual property rights, labor standards, environmental protection and agriculture.
The new trilateral trade agreement must be ratified by the legislatures or parliament in each of the countries in order to take effect.
