Strong Quake Rocks Alaska's Largest City, Tsunami Warning Issued (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The earthquake took place north to Anchorage, but the tremor felt in the city forced people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.

As the US Geological Survey reported, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocked buildings in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city. However, the US National Weather Service reported that the quake of a 7.2 magnitude.

No official information on casualties or damages is immediately available. However, social media users claim there were power outages across the city.

Major quake here in Anchorage. You can see power outage across much of the city. Lots of damage. #earthquake #anchoragequake pic.twitter.com/nsgeoJf579 — Don Rearden (@donrearden) November 30, 2018

According to the scientific agency, the seismic activity was centred about 7 miles (12 kilometres) north of Anchorage.

As Associated Press reported, their correspondent witnessed cracks in the building. Besides, according to the news agency, people in the city were prompted to run out buildings or seek shelter under their office desks.

Breaking: Massive Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Anchorage, Alaska. NWS has issued a tsunami warning for the area. pic.twitter.com/7Kfmd5F09G — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 30, 2018

Everyone just sprinted out of the coffee shop I was at in anchorage in the middle of a huge earthquake pic.twitter.com/IRxBA3Y4EE — Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) November 30, 2018

Following the quake, a tsunami Warning was announced for coastal areas of Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska.