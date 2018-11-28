Trumps Says Pardon Still Possible for Manafort

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has not discussed a possible pardon for his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, but added that he could still consider such a move.

"It was never discussed, but I wouldn’t take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?" Trump said in an interview with the New York Post.

Manafort reached a plea agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in September after a jury found him guilty of eight charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.

However, Mueller's office filed a court document on Monday, saying Manafort breached the plea agreement by lying to both his office and the FBI on a "variety of subject matters," and called for sentencing to take place as soon as possible.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Mueller's investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, calling the probe a "witch hunt" and "hoax."

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the vote, arguing that no evidence has been provided to substantiate the claims.