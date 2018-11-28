Trumps Says Pardon Still Possible for Manafort

"It was never discussed, but I wouldn’t take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?" Trump said in an interview with the New York Post.
Manafort reached a plea agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in September after a jury found him guilty of eight charges of tax evasion and bank fraud.
READ MORE: Assange's Lawyer Refutes Reports of Alleged Whistleblower-Manafort Meetings
Trump has repeatedly criticized Mueller's investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, calling the probe a "witch hunt" and "hoax."
Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the vote, arguing that no evidence has been provided to substantiate the claims.
