16:10 GMT +328 November 2018
    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington

    'Cash for Wall?' Uproar as Mexican President About to Give Top Award to Kushner

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    The US and Mexico have been in an especially tense spat ever since President Donald Trump’s presidential race, when he persistently called for a wall to be built on the border to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the US through the state of Texas.

    Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto rendered his country speechless as he prepared to give the nation’s highest honour for foreigners to Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

    The president lauded Kushner as ‘a grand ally of Mexico’ who brought the talks over the North American Free Trade agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico to a new level. Mexican media quoted Pena Nieto as saying that Kushner ‘has been an important actor in this objective of having a good understanding of the new government that entered two years ago’.

    Migrants cross the river at the Mexico-U.S. border after getting past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
    Trump Says Tear Gas Used Against Migrants on Mexico Border 'Very Safe'

    The NAFTA agreement has been revised and edited, with the document, which now goes by the abbreviation USMCA, and is expected to be signed in Buenos Aires during the upcoming G20 summit, where Pena Nieto will bestow the Order of the Aztec Eagle, whose past recipients include Queen Elizabeth, Nelson Mandela and Walt Disney, on Kushner. The news has met a barrage of criticism among Mexicans, who connected the move with the utmost unpopularity of the outgoing Mexican president and quickly picked up on the order’s previous holders.

    ‘Giving [Kushner] the Aztec Eagle is a supreme act of humiliation and cowardice’, tweeted historian Enrique Krauze.

    ‘This is the perfect ending for Peña Nieto’s term: an insuperable illustration of the indignity of his government’s position regarding Trump. It’s the final kick in the crutch [sic] for Mexicans’, remarked Carlos Bravo Regidor, a professor at the Centre for Research and Teaching in Economics.

    Other Twitter users en masse joined the discussion, saying the order might serve as ‘cash for the wall’:

    One user suggested that the award might come along for ‘non-interference’:

    Some remarked that the choice was solely that of one of Mexico’s ‘most hated presidents’, not Mexicans:

    Others naturally suggested that money is the root of all evil:

    One user was curious as to why Argentina had been chosen as the place for granting the award:

    Interestingly, one brought up Obama’s Nobel Peace prize, drawing parallels to the way people felt at that time:

    Hilarious remarks and a myriad of gif-images came in abundance as well:

    The US and Mexico have had a rocky diplomatic relationship since Donald Trump took office in 2016.

    In August 2016, the then Finance Minister Luis Videgaray, whom Kushner is rumoured to have been closely communicating with, convinced Pena Nieto to invite the then presidential candidate Trump for a meeting at his palace, where Trump voiced his unequivocal support for a border wall. Pena Nieto reportedly remained silent until after Trump’s departure to one of his campaign rallies, where he again called for the wall to be built.

    Migrants reportedly attempting to storm U.S.-Mexico border
    © Photo: Blak Stone
    'Violent Events': Mexico to Deport Hundreds of Migrants Who Stormed US Border

    Luis Videgaray was downgraded following the botched meeting, but was then restored in his ministerial position just before Trump’s inauguration, which prompted political analysts to say that Mexico had opted for a ‘son-in-law strategy’ in its attempts to deal with the White House.

    The US-Mexican wall has been a stumbling block in the countries’ ties ever since, with Trump vehemently persisting in his calls and even threatening to close parts of the US-Mexico border in light of a nearly 6,000-strong caravan of Central American migrants in the city of Tijuana, in Mexico, just south of California. US authorities have deployed several thousand troops to prevent the caravan from crossing into the country.

    Pena Nieto leaves his post on 30 November, his reputation severely tarnished by six years of endless corruption scandals and conflict-of-interest spats, with his approval ratings not exceeding 24 percent, according to polling agency Consulta Mitofsky.

    READ MORE: WATCH: Migrants Storm US-Mexico Border, Rubber Bullets Fired by Border Control

