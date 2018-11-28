Migrant Sues US for $60Mln Over Child Death - Reports

According to the CNN broadcaster, Yazmin Juarez filed the claim against several US federal agencies, including the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), on Tuesday.
'Mariee entered Dilley a healthy baby girl and 20 days later was discharged a gravely ill child with a life-threatening respiratory infection. Mariee died just months before her 2nd birthday because ICE and others charged with her medical care neglected to provide the most basic standard of care as her condition rapidly deteriorated and her mother Yazmin pleaded for help', attorney R. Stanton Jones said in a statement, as quoted by the broadcaster.
Media previously reported that Juarez's daughter died on May at 19 months old, six weeks after she was released from an immigration facility in the city Dilley in Texas.
In accordance with Washington's so-called zero-tolerance policy, declared in April, the US authorities have been detaining all families that attempt to cross the US border illegally, with parents being sent to prison pending trial and children were taken to separate detention facilities.
