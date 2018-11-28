US Court Asked to Order Release of Butina From Solitary Confinement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian national Maria Butina’s defense team in a court document filed on Tuesday called on US authorities to transfer the defendant to the general prison population after spending more than nine weeks in administrative segregation housing also known as solitary confinement.

"Defendant Maria Butina, by counsel, moves the court for an order directing the United States Marshal Service and relevant correctional staff to transfer Ms. Butina from administrative segregation housing into general population at the Alexandria detention center," the document said.

Previously, the Russian Embassy to the United States said that the administration of a US jail where Maria Butina is detained agreed to transfer the prisoner to the minimum security regime.

READ MORE: Butina's US Incarceration Rules Out Private Visits — Prisoner's Father

Butina, who has been charged with acting as a foreign agent, has been isolated in solitary confinement for 67 straight days between her commitment at the correctional treatment facility in Washington and then the Alexandria detention center in Virginia, according to the document.