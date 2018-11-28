US Court Asked to Order Release of Butina From Solitary Confinement

"Defendant Maria Butina, by counsel, moves the court for an order directing the United States Marshal Service and relevant correctional staff to transfer Ms. Butina from administrative segregation housing into general population at the Alexandria detention center," the document said.
Butina, who has been charged with acting as a foreign agent, has been isolated in solitary confinement for 67 straight days between her commitment at the correctional treatment facility in Washington and then the Alexandria detention center in Virginia, according to the document.
