US Fed Judge Orders to Send Ex-Trump Adviser Papadopoulos to Jail For Two Weeks

Papadopoulos is due to surrender on November 26 and spend 14 days in jail for allegedly lying to federal prosecutors about contacts with Russian intermediaries during the 2016 race.

A US Federal Judge has ordered to send Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos to jail on Monday due to allegations of Russia-Trump collusion in the 2016 US presidential election.

The verdict comes after a court document revealed on Wednesday that Papadopoulos's attorney asked the US District Court for the District of Columbia to delay his client's surrender date until a ruling on his motion for bail has been made.

Special Counsel Mueller Says Papadopoulos Should Be Jailed as Scheduled

However, the federal prosecutors opposed this motion because Papadopoulos reportedly made a number of public statements "that appear to be inconsistent with his stated acceptance of responsibility."

Papadopoulos also received one year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.

The motion for an order continuing Papadopolous's bail was submitted on November 16 pending the outcome of an appeal challenging the constitutionality of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.