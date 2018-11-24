Trump Silent as His Critic and Ex-CIA Chief Hayden Hospitalised After Stroke

Ex-CIA Director Michael Hayden has been taken to hospital following a stroke that he had suffered earlier this week.

According to the former CIA chief's family, he is getting "expert medical care" and attempting to recover from the stroke he suffered at his home.

"He is receiving expert medical care for which the family is grateful," the family noted in a statement.

The CIA, on its part, has responded to the reports about Hayden's hospitalisation, wishing the former director a speedy recovery.

DCIA Haspel: On behalf of the men & women of CIA, I want to wish Gen. Hayden a speedy recovery. Mike’s long career of public service & commitment to national security continue to be an inspiration to all intelligence officers. Our thoughts are with Mike, Jeanine, & their family. — CIA (@CIA) 23 ноября 2018 г.

However, US President Donald Trump, who has fallen victim of Hayden's criticism, has still refrained from commenting on the incident.

Hayden, aged 73, served as CIA director during the George W. Bush administration, between 2006 and early 2009.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW