Trump Refutes Reports Alleging Dissatisfaction With Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, that US President Donald Trump was unhappy with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appointing the new Federal Reserve chief, Jerome Powell, who has been increasing interest rates, a move strongly criticized by Trump.

Trump said Friday he was proud of the job performed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, dismissing media reports that he had been dissatisfied with Mnuchin's work and pointing to the unwillingness of "fake news" media outlets to ask for his comment because it would "kill their story."

"I am extremely happy and proud of the job being done by @USTreasury Secretary @StevenMnuchin1. The FAKE NEWS likes to write stories to the contrary, quoting phony sources or jealous people, but they aren’t true. They never like to ask me for a quote b/c it would kill their story," Trump wrote on Twitter.

According to the Journal, Trump has also expressed dissatisfaction with the turbulent stock market, blaming the situation on Mnuchin. Trump has also repeatedly accused various US media outlets of spreading fake news about him.

