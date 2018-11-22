German Car Giants to Discuss Import Tariffs at White House - Reports

The meeting might possibly be held the next week, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing sources, late on Wednesday. The invitations reportedly provoked outrage both in Brussels and in Berlin.
The German government, in its turn, believed that the meeting could be used for obtaining information that could be used in US-EU trade talks from the car producers, the outlet suggested.
The newspaper noted that none of the aforementioned companies had officially confirmed the meeting.
In May, media reported that US President Donald Trump, who has introduced various import duties on thousands of goods from across the world, including the European Union, has been looking into banning German cars from the US market.
Brussels has said that if the Trump administration proceeds with its plans to levy car import tariffs, it would make the transatlantic trade truce collapse.
