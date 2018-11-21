Horrific Car Crash on Brooklyn Bridge: 1 Dead, Vehicles in Flames (PHOTOS)

Three vehicles have burst into flames and one person has died following a crash on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, according to the New York Fire Department.

About five people have been reportedly injured in a serious car crash that resulted in vehicles being engulfed in flames.

Fire brigades and police immediately arrived at the scene, with the police department closing the bridge in both directions. The NYFD reported that the crash had occurred on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge shortly after 7 a.m. local time.

WOW. Now that @FDNY has put out the flames, it looks like there are FOUR cars involved in this fiery crash on the #BrooklynBridge. The bridge is completely closed and I imagine it will be for some time. No word yet on what caused this crash. Hoping everyone made it out okay. pic.twitter.com/pxyt84zXlv — Courtney Schoenemann (@CourtCBS) 21 ноября 2018 г.

The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan and Brooklyn and crosses the East River.