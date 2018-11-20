Paul Ryan Defends Navy Gen. Amid Trump Attacks on Osama bin Laden Operation

US Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Ryan has defended former Lt. Gen. William McRaven over recent attacks by Trump.
"Admiral McRaven and all members of our military who have served in harm's way have put country before self, and we are grateful for their service. Speaker Ryan has travelled to Afghanistan multiple times, most recently in October, and has seen our military's service and dedication firsthand. As the holidays approach, we are especially grateful for our troops' sacrifice," Ryan's spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, said in a statement.
This criticism came amid Trump's tweets, blaming Pakistan for what he described as failing to deal with terrorists on its territory which led to an exchange of attacks between the US president and Pakistani PM Imran Khan on the social media platform.
The US earlier announced that it would cut Pakistan's financial support by $800 million.
