Paul Ryan Defends Navy Gen. Amid Trump Attacks on Osama bin Laden Operation

US President Donald Trump has fiercely criticised retired Adm. William McRaven over the special operation in Pakistan where Osama bin Laden was killed, saying that it could have been done sooner than 2011.

US Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Ryan has defended former Lt. Gen. William McRaven over recent attacks by Trump.

"Admiral McRaven and all members of our military who have served in harm's way have put country before self, and we are grateful for their service. Speaker Ryan has travelled to Afghanistan multiple times, most recently in October, and has seen our military's service and dedication firsthand. As the holidays approach, we are especially grateful for our troops' sacrifice," Ryan's spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, said in a statement.

The statement comes a day after Trump lambasted the former special operations commander in an interview with Fox News, asking why the US forces didn't get Osama bin Laden 'a lot sooner than that'. McRaven responded to the US president's criticism, saying that Trump's attack on the media presents 'the greatest threat to our democracy in my lifetime'.

This criticism came amid Trump's tweets, blaming Pakistan for what he described as failing to deal with terrorists on its territory which led to an exchange of attacks between the US president and Pakistani PM Imran Khan on the social media platform.

The US earlier announced that it would cut Pakistan's financial support by $800 million.