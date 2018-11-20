One Dead, Multiple People Shot in Downtown Denver - Police

Police responded to a shooting in downtown Denver on Monday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead and five were transported to a hospital, Denver Health said.

"At this time we do not have a suspect in custody on this," Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman told the media following the shooting.

No information about the suspected shooter is available at this time, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter. The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the victims have not been released. Police have shut down roads in the vicinity.