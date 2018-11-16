Florida Secretary of State Issues Manual Recount for US Senate Race

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner issued a hand recount for the US Senate race in the state after the second round of machine tallies showed Senator Bill Nelson and Governor Rick Scott were too close, the order has revealed.

"The second unofficial returns reported to the Division of Elections for the General Election, held on November 6, 2018, indicate that the races for United States Senator, are within the margin for a manual recount," Detzner said in the order on Thursday.

The results of the manual recount must be included in the official returns to be filed with the Division of Elections no later than noon on November 18, the order said.

© REUTERS / Rick Wilking Florida US Senate Race Between Nelson, Scott Heads for Recount - Senator

Republican candidate Scott led his Democratic rival Nelson by 0.15 percent in the senate race, according to previous unofficial results.

On November 6, US voters cast ballots in midterm elections to fill seats in Congress as well as local offices including governorships but razor-thin margins triggered recounts. Votes are also being recounted with respect to races for Georgia’s governor and Senate seats in Arizona.