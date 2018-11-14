Register
01:05 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Equipment for handmade manufacture of explosives and toxic chemicals

    Florida Man Arrested for Manufacturing Volatile ‘Mother of Satan’ Explosive

    © Sputnik / Sergei Mamontov
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    A Florida man has been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a chemical powerful enough to blow up a neighbourhood block, used by terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and in the 2017 Manchester bombing.

    Jared Coburn, 37, was arrested in Lake Helen, Florida, on Tuesday after police received a notice about explosive materials in his home, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and local reports said, cited by NBC News.

    READ MORE: FedEx Confirms Latest Pair of Explosive Packages Found in Texas Are Linked

    The police discovered jars filled with triacetone triperoxide, a white crystal powder colloquially known as the "Mother of Satan." The substance was used in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, the 2015 Paris attacks and by "Shoe Bomber" Richard Reid, who attempted to blow up a commercial airplane in 2001.

    Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Coburn claimed he was trying to make homemade fireworks. Chitwood also noted that Coburn was savvy enough to create the chemical and not blow himself up in the process. Coburn reportedly told police that his experience in manufacturing explosives was borne out of a passion for model rockets; he began to experiment with other types of explosives to make his models more exciting. Coburn said he used YouTube videos to “progress his knowledge,” the police report says.

    “We're not going to be able to move this to our range to detonate. We're probably going to detonate it in a field over here,” Chitwood said of the highly volatile substance on Tuesday night.

    The police got help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to move the substance, and they later detonated it in an uninhabited area.

    Police said they were grateful for the anonymous tip that led to the discovery of the explosives.

    “If we wouldn’t have gotten that tip, who would know if we would’ve ever found out? Or it may have been after the fact. A very volatile situation would have taken place, and somebody could’ve gotten hurt or, God forbid, killed. So we’re very grateful for that anonymous tip,” Volusia County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad Lt. Lou Marino said.

    “Mother of Satan” is usually detonated by ignition, but it is so unstable that it can explode on its own. The police added that Coburn made the substance out of everyday household materials, such as nail polish remover and hair dye.

    Related:

    Federal Authorities Arrest Man In Connection With Suspected Explosives - DoJ
    Return to Peace: Syrian Military Continues to Clear Homs From Explosives - MoD
    Fire Bomb? Sweden Using Explosives to Snuff Out Huge Blaze (VIDEO)
    Helicopter Jailbreak Gangster Eludes Police, Leaving Car With Explosives Behind
    Hand Grenade Hurled Into Swedish School Amid Explosives 'Epidemic'
    N Ireland’s Sinn Fein Reports Explosives Thrown at Former Leader’s Home
    Tags:
    explosives, manufacturing, Manchester attack, November 13, 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, Police, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse