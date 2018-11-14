Parkland Shooter Attacks Jail Guard - Reports

On February 14, the 19-year-old Cruz, a former student, used firearms he legally purchased to kill 17 students and educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has reportedly attacked a jail guard and is now facing new felony charges, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Nikolas Cruz now faces the death penalty if convicted on 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy Sgt. Beltran says in a report that after he made a remark on Cruz who was dragging his sandals on the floor, the suspect rushed him and struck him in the face.

NBC News: Accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz allegedly pummeled a Broward County Sheriff's Deputy after he was told not to drag his sandals on the ground.



Cruz also apparently stole the Deputy's electronic weapon ('stun gun') and tried to use it while punching the guard. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) 14 ноября 2018 г.

In the middle of the fight, according to Beltran, the suspect grabbed his "conductive electronic weapon" (taser).

— Miguel Fernandez (@miguelcbs4) 14 ноября 2018 г.

READ MORE: Parkland Shooter Suspect Says He Heard Demons, Interrogation Transcript Reveals

The attack perpetrated by the student is among the deadliest school shootings in US history.

The massacre has shaken the US public, inciting numerous protests against arms and gun violence.