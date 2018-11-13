Trump’s Chief of Staff Could Leave White House Over Clash With Melania – Reports

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly could soon depart from the administration after denying the first lady Melania Trump’s staffing requests and travel arrangements, according to reports.

Melania Trump voiced her concerns to US President Donald Trump after Kelly denied promotions to her aides, two unnamed White House officials familiar with the matter told NBC News

Kelly reportedly insisted that there weren’t enough open spots for Melania’s aides to have senior titles, with only two of them, the first lady’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham and White House Social Secretary Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd, being promoted in June.

Kelly and Melania also reportedly clashed over travel arrangements for the first lady’s staff, with Kelly refusing to provide spaces for her aides on Air Force One and on helicopters, NBC News reported. Those aides were also left without hotel reservations while travelling and haven't been listed for motorcade travel.

Neither the White House nor Kelly have commented on the NBC report. Grisham told The Hill in the statement that Melania “has a very positive relationship” with Kelly and that there “have never been any issues,” adding that Melania’s East Wing staff is “very focused on the first lady's initiatives and works independently.”

“We do collaborate on a variety of projects and work alongside many departments within the West Wing. We have a very positive working relationship,” Grisham added.

Kelly’s departure has been rumoured before, in particular after he engaged in a heated verbal disagreement about immigration with National Security Advisor John Bolton outside the Oval Office last month, NBC News reported. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen could also leave the White House, the Washington Post reported. Nielsen was Kelly's chief of staff when Kelly was secretary of Homeland Security, and Trump has reportedly been frustrated with her efforts on immigration amid the administration’s attempts to deal with a wave of arrests along the border.