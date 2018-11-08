Multiple People Wounded in Mass Shooting in Thousand Oaks, California - Reports

According to media reports, a man opened fire with a semi-automatic gun at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles, California.

At least one police officer was injured in the shooting. The officer was reportedly being treated on the scene at about 11:55 p.m.

​Eyewitnesses indicate that between 11 and 20 people were injured in the shooting spree.

According to police reports on the incident, around 30 shots were fired.

​At least four ambulances arrived on the scene to treat victims, according to the Ventura County Star.