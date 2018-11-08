Multiple People Wounded in Mass Shooting in Thousand Oaks, California - Reports

At least one police officer was injured in the shooting. The officer was reportedly being treated on the scene at about 11:55 p.m.
#Borderline #ThousandOaks pic.twitter.com/VZmULkgsCC— VCscanner (@VCscanner) November 8, 2018
Eyewitnesses indicate that between 11 and 20 people were injured in the shooting spree.
According to police reports on the incident, around 30 shots were fired.
Multiple shooting victims in #ThousandOaks pic.twitter.com/QH9ucjNvFw— christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) November 8, 2018
At least four ambulances arrived on the scene to treat victims, according to the Ventura County Star.
