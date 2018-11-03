Donald Trump on Melania: It's Not Easy to be FLOTUS When 'You're Married to Me'

Just a few weeks ago when she was promoting her Be Best initiative in Africa, Melania Trump told ABC’s Tom Llamas that she believed she was “the most bullied person in the world.”

During a West Virginia rally, President Donald Trump gushed over his wife Melania, praising her for being a great first lady.

“She’s been a great, great first lady, I will say that. And if you think it’s easy, being a first lady, and married to me – it’s not that easy,” Trump told the crowd.

Trump’s comment has garnered much attention on social media, with some claiming it was the first time he told the truth:

This is probably the only true thing he’s ever said — 😸C R A Z Y C A T L A D Y😾 (@olivewhippet) 3 ноября 2018 г.

HE TOLD THE TRUTH????? — Jane D'oh! (@Jane_Doh) 3 ноября 2018 г.

November 2, 2018 Trump tells the truth. — MH Rudolph (@by_mhrudolph) 2 ноября 2018 г.

That's one truth he's told. — Nick Carlson (@Nick_C_C) 3 ноября 2018 г.

Others said that no one thought it was easy to be his spouse:

NO ONE thinks that. lol — EmBee (@EmBeesWeb) 2 ноября 2018 г.

Melania has faced certain challenges while being FLOTUS: media outlets have been reporting for months about her husband’s alleged romance with ex-adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims they had an affair while Melania was pregnant with Barron.

Even though Donald Trump has consistently denied any relationship with Daniels, his attorney admitted to having paid her $130,000 in hush money.

In a revealing interview with ABC, Melania said that such allegations against her husband were “not always pleasant,” but “it is not [a] concern and focus of mine.”

“I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage,” she said.