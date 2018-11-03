Donald Trump on Melania: It's Not Easy to be FLOTUS When 'You're Married to Me'

During a West Virginia rally, President Donald Trump gushed over his wife Melania, praising her for being a great first lady.
“She’s been a great, great first lady, I will say that. And if you think it’s easy, being a first lady, and married to me – it’s not that easy,” Trump told the crowd.
Trump’s comment has garnered much attention on social media, with some claiming it was the first time he told the truth:
This is probably the only true thing he’s ever said— 😸C R A Z Y C A T L A D Y😾 (@olivewhippet) 3 ноября 2018 г.
HE TOLD THE TRUTH?????— Jane D'oh! (@Jane_Doh) 3 ноября 2018 г.
November 2, 2018 Trump tells the truth.— MH Rudolph (@by_mhrudolph) 2 ноября 2018 г.
That's one truth he's told.— Nick Carlson (@Nick_C_C) 3 ноября 2018 г.
Others said that no one thought it was easy to be his spouse:
NO ONE thinks that. lol— EmBee (@EmBeesWeb) 2 ноября 2018 г.
Literally no one thought that. pic.twitter.com/4r657huwMF— Kelly (@Kellymag26) 2 ноября 2018 г.
Even though Donald Trump has consistently denied any relationship with Daniels, his attorney admitted to having paid her $130,000 in hush money.
In a revealing interview with ABC, Melania said that such allegations against her husband were “not always pleasant,” but “it is not [a] concern and focus of mine.”
“I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage,” she said.
