US Judge Rejects Trump’s Request to Appeal Rulings in Case Over Foreign Payments

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal judge has denied President Donald Trump’s request to appeal some rulings in the emoluments case accusing him of receiving payments from foreign government officials through his businesses, a court filing revealed on Friday.

"The President’s Motion for Leave to Appeal (Interlocutory) and for a Stay (ECF No. 127) is DENIED," the filing said.

In addition, the judge also ordered Trump’s legal team to submit a discovery plan in 20 days, according to the filing.

The filing said Trump failed to identify a controlling question of law decided by the court whereby there is substantial ground for difference of opinion justifying appellate review that would materially advance the ultimate termination of the case or even the material narrowing of issues.

READ MORE: Court Rules US Congress Members Can Sue Trump for Emoluments Clause Violations

© REUTERS / Mike Blake Trump Clashes With Mexico's Top Diplomat Over Payments for Border Wall

Moreover, a stay is not warranted, even if the court were to certify one or more of Trump’s proposed issues, the filing said.

The US state of Maryland and the District of Columbia have sued Trump, arguing that he violated the emoluments clause in the Constitution by personally benefiting from payments made by foreign government officials to the Trump International Hotel.

The White House has rejected the claims and maintains the lawsuit is politically motivated.