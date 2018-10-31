Trump Claims US House Speaker Ryan ‘Knows Nothing’ About Birthright Citizenship

"Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!" Trump said via Twitter. "Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!"
The 14th Amendment to US Constitution grants citizenship to "all persons born or naturalized in the United States," a provision that has never been examined by the US Supreme Court to determine if the passage applies to illegal immigrants.
