Trump Claims US House Speaker Ryan ‘Knows Nothing’ About Birthright Citizenship

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan needs to stop talking about birthright citizenship and instead concentrate on retaining a Republican majority in Congress and securing the US border, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!" Trump said via Twitter. "Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!"

Trump’s rhetorical dig came a day after Ryan rejected Trump’s claim that automatic citizenship for babies born on US soil to illegal alien mothers could be ended with a presidential executive order.

The 14th Amendment to US Constitution grants citizenship to "all persons born or naturalized in the United States," a provision that has never been examined by the US Supreme Court to determine if the passage applies to illegal immigrants.