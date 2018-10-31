Gyroplane Crashes into Florida Mobile Home, Killing Two (VIDEOS)

The deceased are passenger Christopher Brugger, 52, and pilot Christopher Lord, 45, the latter of whom was the owner of the company GyroplaneGuy, which operates out of the Sebring Airport, ABC affiliate WFTS reported.
Locals who saw the chopper rapidly losing altitude attempted to record the incident, catching the immediate aftermath of the crash.
A helicopter just crashed next to me wtf pic.twitter.com/sde92nkKYK— ₱ØӾ (@PoxlIl) October 30, 2018
The trailer was utterly destroyed by the crash, and its remains consumed in a blaze.
The fire reportedly spread to two other homes, but officials told WTFX nobody was in those homes at the time of the crash. Firefighters extinguished all the flames.
@HighlandsFL_FR and the sheriffs office are investigating a gyrocopter crash into two mobile homes in Sebring. The pilot and passenger were killed. Officials said no one was inside the homes. The fires are out & we are waiting to get an update. pic.twitter.com/AlCsAs8dSb— Briona Arradondo FOX13 (@BrionaArradondo) October 30, 2018
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, WFTS reported.
All comments
Show new comments (0)