Gyroplane Crashes into Florida Mobile Home, Killing Two (VIDEOS)

A gyroplane fell from the sky onto a mobile home in a trailer park in Florida Tuesday afternoon, killing two people.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office reported that the rotary-winged aircraft crashed into a residential trailer at 2100 Caribbean Road in Sebring at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, Fox affiliate WTFX reported. A third person, who was on the ground, was injured and transported to a hospital.

The deceased are passenger Christopher Brugger, 52, and pilot Christopher Lord, 45, the latter of whom was the owner of the company GyroplaneGuy, which operates out of the Sebring Airport, ABC affiliate WFTS reported.

Locals who saw the chopper rapidly losing altitude attempted to record the incident, catching the immediate aftermath of the crash.

​The trailer was utterly destroyed by the crash, and its remains consumed in a blaze.

The fire reportedly spread to two other homes, but officials told WTFX nobody was in those homes at the time of the crash. Firefighters extinguished all the flames.