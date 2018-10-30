Trump's Approval Rating Falls to 40% Week Before Midterm Elections - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The share of US voters who approve of President Donald Trump’s performance in office fell 4 percentage points in a week to 40 percent just seven days ahead of the midterm elections, a poll revealed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the US president's disapproval rating increased four percentage points to 54 percent, the Gallup poll revealed.

READ MORE: Trump Supporters Find It Difficult to Admit Mail Bomb Suspect is One of Them

The poll was conducted on October 22-18 among 1,500 adults with a margin of error not exceeding 3 percent.

Trump has been actively campaigning on behalf of Republican candidates as the November 6 elections approach, in hopes of maintaining Republican majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives, and bucking a historical trend in which a president's party loses seats during the midterms.