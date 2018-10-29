US Authorities Intercept Suspicious Package Sent to CNN's Atlanta Office

It is still unknown if the incident has any links to the plot to mail parcels containing pipe bombs to well-known Democrats, which was uncovered last week.

Authorities intercepted a suspicious package sent to CNN's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement on Monday.

"This morning, another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office. There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center. All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus, is being screened at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday, so this package would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center, even if it hadn't been intercepted first," CNN said in a statement.

The network also said that its screening process is underway and CNN will provide updates on its findings regarding the package.

Last week, CNN reported about the first package sent to the Time Warner Center in New York, which contained an explosive device, reportedly addressed to former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan. The explosive device found at the Time Warner Center in New York was similar to the ones addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros, according to the report.

On October 27, Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Wray, suggested that more bomb parcels targeting Trump's critics were in transit after FBI confirmed media reports saying that a suspicious package addressed to a Democratic fundraiser, billionaire Tom Steyer, had been recovered, bringing the number of bomb parcels sent to the opponents of President Donald Trump to 14.