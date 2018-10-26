Mattis Approves Security Reinforcement at US-Mexico Border - Pentagon

"The department will provide Defense Support to Civil Authorities with planning assistance, engineering support (temporary barriers, barricades, and fencing), fixed and rotary wing aviation support to move CBP [Customs and Border Protection] personnel, medical teams to triage, treat and prepare for commercial transport of patients, command and control facilities, temporary housing for CBP personnel and personal protective equipment for CBP personnel," the release said.
The Washington Post newspaper reported Friday that US President Donald Trump was considering the possibility of closing his country's southern border to Central American migrants and also denying them the possibility to seek asylum in the United States.
READ MORE: Migrant Caravan Shows the Crisis Has Been Building in US – Scholar
In particular, sources told The Washington Post that the White House was considering adopting an executive order suspending the right to seek asylum in the United States for the Central American migrants fleeing prosecution at home. According to the draft order, certain migrants may be declared ineligible for asylum, as it will be "detrimental" to US interests. Sources claimed that if such an order was adopted, it might force migrants to challenge it in US courts.
the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) advocacy group said in a press release on Friday that such a move would represent a huge moral failure for the White House and would lead to legal scrutiny.
All comments
Show new comments (0)