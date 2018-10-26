Register
02:59 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    MSNBC host and Political Director Chuck Todd says Russia could be behind pipe bombs mailed to prominent Democrats.

    MSNBC's Chuck Todd Fears Russia May Be Behind Bomb Scare (VIDEO)

    © YouTube / Fox Breaking News
    US
    Get short URL
    412

    The FBI and other agencies are continuing to hunt for the person or people responsible for shipping a number of explosive devices to prominent Democrats beginning with billionaire financier George Soros on Monday and most recently Hollywood actor Robert De Niro on Thursday.

    As should be expected, while the FBI and other authorities conduct their investigation, the mainstream US press is also hunting down clues, pondering motives, talking to experts and analyzing the facts in an effort to make sense of the chaos.

    Some in the mainstream media, however, really just seem to be throwing things out there and seeing what sticks to the wall. The host of MSNBC's "Meet the Press," Chuck Todd, who is also the political director for NBC News, is one commentator engaging in breathless guesswork to a national audience.

    Who is the culprit, according to Todd? Is it a lone wolf, driven crazy by the political rhetoric of the past two years, or the "#MAGAbomber" as Twitter has theorized? Perhaps it's a Democratic voter disgruntled by the direction of the party.

    If you thought those things, you've probably learned nothing over the past couple of years, because Todd did not make any of those conjectures. Instead, he pointed the finger at Russia — like any good liberal media newsman would.

    "This feels like a spot — I have this fear this could be some Russian operation too — designed to do what's happening now. More of this — you know. In some ways, we shouldn't rule out — it is dividing us," Todd said during a panel on the bombing attempts.

    Senior MSNBC Political Editor Beth Fouhy, Daily Beast columnist Jonathan Alter and prominent commentator John Podhoretz joined Todd for the discussion.

    The anchor began the segment by playing a clip of US President Donald Trump calling on political leaders on Wednesday night to stop portraying their opponents as "morally defective." Trump blamed the media for "anger" in American society on Thursday.

    Perhaps ironically, Todd's fearful remarks about the lengths Russia will go to in order to spread discord followed a discussion of the "big lie."

    Alter spoke about a propaganda technique called the "big lie," popularized by Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels in 1941 when he said, "The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big and stick to it." The term has since come to mean that effective lies are so "colossal" that nobody could believe that the person who told the lie "could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously," in Hitler's words.

    "You just tell a lie as big as you can, because you know a lot of people are gonna believe it," Alter said before Todd floated the "Russian operation" theory.

    Related:

    MSNBC Star Joy Ann Reid Sued For Falsely Smearing California Grandmother
    This Is Who We Are: MSNBC Guest Drops Sh*t-Bombs About Trump on Live TV (VIDEO)
    MSNBC Guest Suggests Helsinki Summit Worse Than Nazi Pogrom, Bombings
    Old Blog Posts Reveal MSNBC Host Joy Reid’s 9/11 Truther Past
    MSNBC Host Blaming Hackers for Homophobic Posts Has LGBTQ Award Stripped
    No, Joy: MSNBC Host Now Claims Homophobic Past Posts Actually ‘Hacked'
    Tags:
    Russiagate, MSNBC, bomb scare, Democrats, bomb, MSNBC, John Brennan, Joe Biden, Maxine Waters, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, George Soros, Barack Obama, Chuck Todd, Hillary Clinton, Robert De Niro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse