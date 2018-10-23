NY Police Defuse Bomb Installed Into Mailbox Near Soros's House - Reports

According to the media outlet, a bomb did not explode on its own and local law enforcement technicians "proactively detonated" it.
"An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device [..] the employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford police," Local police was quoted in a statement by The New York Times.
FBI’s New York branch said on Twitter it was conducting an investigation "at and around a residence in Bedford," but assured the public there was no threat to their safety.
US President Donald Trump took a swipe at the magnate earlier this month when he accused "Soros and others" of paying for signs carried by protesters at rallies against his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.
