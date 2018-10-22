Man Shot by Security While Trying to Break Into DC News Station (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A man was shot on Monday afternoon while attempting to break into a Fox 5 DC newsroom, according to Fox reporters, who posted pictures and videos from after the incident.

Fox 5 DC photographer Will Cockey posted video of a man being taken out of the building on a stretcher by emergency services. In the video, the man appears conscious and breathing, which authorities corroborated to the outlet. The man was trying to gain entry into the building when he was shot in the upper chest. No Fox employees were injured.

— Will Cockey (@willcockey) October 22, 2018

The man, an unnamed 38-year-old, was able to get into the lobby of the building beyond two security doors. It is unclear what his intention was or whether he was armed. The building is located on Wisconsin Avenue and Harrison St. NW in the Washington, DC, an area with a high level of pedestrian traffic.

Fox 5 DC reporter Marina Marraco said "according to my sources, it seems like this person was having what's called in police jargon an 'MO.' It is some sort of mental situation."

Washington, DC, has more private law enforcement officers than police officers — many of whom are armed.

In late June, the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, was attacked by an armed gunman who killed five newsroom employees. Reporters in the US have called for increased scrutiny of threats of violence directed at journalists, particularly in response to anti-press rhetoric from US President Donald Trump.