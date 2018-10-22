Hollywood, Left-Wingers Slam Trump's Plan to 'Erase' Transgender Definition

The new proposal, which may be presented to the US Justice Department by the end of the year, would reportedly legally define sex as either male or female, therefore denying federal recognition to people in the United States who identify themselves as transgender.

Scores of LGBT community activists rallied in New York City and Washington DC, protesting against Trump administration’s new initiative, which may drastically alter the status of transgender people in the country.

The new proposal, developed by the Department of Health and Human Services, may be presented to the Justice Department by the end of the year. It defines sex as solely male or female at birth, with no room for change, according to a memo obtained by The New York Times.

"Sex means a person's status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth," the proposal, which would effectively deny federal recognition to Americans identifying themselves as transgender, says.

This development evoked an outcry from left-wing politicians and Hollywood celebrities, who took a dim view of this proposal.

The cruelty and bigotry of this administration truly has no limit. We should be doing everything we can to protect our transgender brothers and sisters. https://t.co/pD4dZ6tULc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) 21 октября 2018 г.

laws don’t determine our existence — *we* determine our existence — it’s our weapon, our shelter, our energy, our healer, our truth — we will keep moving forward — we will keep fighting — existence is *our* only law ✊🌈💕 https://t.co/qBet8ccwpJ — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) 21 октября 2018 г.

To all trans and non-binary New Yorkers: we see you and we will fight this. Every human being has a right to define their own identity.https://t.co/Dmtl1WDWPp — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) 21 октября 2018 г.

This is pure evil. Get your friends together and vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do. https://t.co/mri7fM62Dh — billy eichner (@billyeichner) 21 октября 2018 г.