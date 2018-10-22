Bolton to Come to Moscow to Meet Senior Russian Officials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US National Security Adviser John Bolton arrived in Moscow for a series of talks this week with senior Russian officials.

On Monday, the top security aide to US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also has talks with Bolton scheduled for that day, according to his deputy Sergey Ryabkov.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier floated the possibility of Bolton meeting with the Russian leader during his trip to Moscow.

Peskov seemed to confirm this on Sunday, telling reporters the president would want answers from the US security official about his country’s planned pullout from a nuclear treaty with Russia.

President Donald Trump said he wanted to walk away from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty after accusing Russia of violating it, a claim denied by the Kremlin.

The landmark treaty was co-signed by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan to avert the arms race. It banned production and deployment of ground-based medium-range nuclear missiles and warheads.