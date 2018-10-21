Massive Anti-War Rally Starts Near Pentagon (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Hundreds of people participate in Women’s March on Pentagon rally to voice their protest against aggressive US foreign policy.

The march dedicated to the 51st anniversary of the big rally of 1967, when dozens of thousands of people gathered near Pentagon to protest against the war in Vietnam.

Women’s March on the Pentagon has started. About to live stream on Facebook for Sputnik News pic.twitter.com/giExvVfP1y — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) October 21, 2018

​The new rally was organized "In response to the ongoing US military aggression across the globe and the continuing bi-partisan increases in Pentagon funding," its facilitators said.

Women's march on the pentagon pic.twitter.com/lmYZtyD3fE — Frederick B. Mills (@frederickbmills) October 21, 2018

​"Our demands are simple: The complete end to the wars abroad; closure of foreign bases; dramatically slash the Pentagon budget to fund healthy social programs here at home: the only good empire is a gone empire," they said in a statement.

They also called on their supporters to "march for peace and against the war machine."

​The march is endorsed by a dozen organizations, including Green Party US, The United National AntiWar Coalition, The Black Alliance for Peace.