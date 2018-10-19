The Affordable Tesla: Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Cheapest Electric Car – Model 3

Elon Musk has always hoped to scale production at Tesla and lower their design and technology costs enough to be able to offer a truly mass-market electric vehicle.

Elon Musk unveiled his latest creation – Tesla Model 3 to a crowd of fans packing the company’s LA Design Studio on Thursday with a promise that the new electric car will cost $35,000, accelerate to 60 miles an hour in under six seconds and run without recharging for at least 215 miles, pursuitist.com reported.

The Model 3 is a four-door compact sedan that can seat up to “five adults comfortably, and the word comfortably is the key,” Musk said.

This has been achieved by moving the front seats forward since there is not engine taking up space between the front wheels thus ensuring best-in-class front and rear-seat legroom.

Also enhancing the feeling of spaciousness is a standard full-length glass roof that has the effect of opening the interior to the outside.

Five-star crash rated, the Tesla Model 3 comes equipped with Tesla Autopilot standard. Musk promised that even a base car would be very well equipped.

“You can’t buy a better car for $35,000 or even close even if you get no options,” he promised. The average price paid in the US for a new car in 2017 was $34,428.

When asked when the new model will be available in dealerships, Musk said that he was sure that would happen before the year is out.

The current Tesla car line (Roadster, Model S, Model X) ranges in price from $68,000 – $138,800 before tax incentives for electric cars.

Tesla has been dogged by delay and delivery issues in the past.