Trump Slams Democrats for Refusal to Acknowledge 'Illegal Immigration Onslaught'

The statement comes after a heated tirade on Twitter in which the US president blasted the Democrats for being at the helm of "assault" on the US' borders and threatening to call up the military and shut down the country's southern border.

During a rally for Republicans in Missoula, Montana the US president blamed Democratic policies for the caravan of nearly 4,000 migrants making their way to the US-Mexican border.

Trump during his speech to the crowd of supporters raised the question of how the caravan that began in Honduras was originally formed and how its organizers had received money for the journey.

“Now we’re starting to find out and I won’t say it 100 percent, I’ll put a little tiny question mark at the end…A lot of money’s been passing through, people to come up and try and get to the border by election day because they think that’s a negative for us,” he said

Trump also repeated his comment about the possibility of sending the military forces to the US-Mexican border to prevent illegal migration flows.

“As you know I’m willing to send the military to defend our southern border if necessary, all caused because of the illegal immigration onslaught brought by the Democrats because they refuse to acknowledge or change the laws,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Trump in a series of tweets, made a threat that he would send additional troops, adding that it would be necessary to prevent the large flow of people, which could include criminals.

The Mexican government earlier on Thursday said it would ask the UN's refugee agency to coordinate the flow of migrants from other Central American countries, including Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to deal with people arriving in the country through Mexico’s southern border seeking refugee status.