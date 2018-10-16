Register
    Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York, as she is accompanied by her attorney Michael Avenatti.

    Federal Judge Dismisses Stormy Daniels’ Defamation Claim Against Trump

    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    US
    Adult film star Daniels filed the defamation case against the US President in August, saying he had accused her in a tweet of fabricating threats against her.

    A US federal judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit adult film star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, had filed against US President Donald Trump, the Hill reported on Monday.

    READ MORE: Trump Told Son, Lawyers to Keep Stormy Daniels Quiet About Affair — Report

    “Order granting defendant Donald J. Trump's special motion to dismiss/strike the complaint,” the court filing said.

    Daniels filed the lawsuit against Trump in April, condemning a tweet he posted about her interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” in which she described a man who she claimed threatened her and her daughter, telling them not to speak about Daniels’ alleged affair with Trump.

    She later released a sketch of that man, which Trump posted on Twitter alongside a  photo of Daniels’ ex-husband. The US president called Daniels’ story of being threatened a “total con job” and “Fake News.”

    Daniels argued in the lawsuit that Trump had defamed her by accusing of fabricating the alleged crime and demanded $75,000 as compensation.

    District Judge James Otero wrote in his decision that Trump posted the tweet “as a rejoinder against an individual challenging him in the public arena.”

    “This is the definition of projected rhetorical hyperbole,” Otero ruled, repeating a suggestion he had made earlier in September.

    Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, said on Monday night that his client’s other cases against Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen will still proceed “unaffected.” In a tweet, which was later deleted, Avenatti suggested that he and his client would appeal “the dismissal of the defamation cause of action and are confident in a reversal.”

    Trump’s lawyer Charles Harder called the ruling a "total defeat" for Daniels, saying that “no amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer, Mr. Avenatti, can truthfully characterize today’s ruling in any way other than a total victory for President Trump.”

    Daniels is separately suing Trump and Cohen in an attempt to void a 2016 nondisclosure agreement that prevents her from speaking publicly about her alleged affair with Trump.

