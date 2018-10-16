Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies at Age of 65

The privately held company Vulcan Inc., which was founded by the US investor and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen announced on behalf of the Allen family that the business magnate died at the age of 65.
READ MORE: Tech Firms Pledge Not to Help Governments Wage Cyber Attacks – Microsoft
Paul Allen co-founded Microsoft Corporation with Bill Gates in 1975. He was reported to be the 46th-richest person in the world. The Vulcan Inc., founded and headed by the investor, manages his business and philanthropic efforts. Allen was also a founder of several science institutes and a space transportation venture.
All comments
Show new comments (0)