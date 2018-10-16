Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies at Age of 65

American business magnate and investor Paul Gardner Allen died at the age of 65, Vulcan Inc. announced on behalf of the Allen family.

Paul Allen died on Monday afternoon from complications of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma — which is a blood cancer — in Seattle.

Paul Allen co-founded Microsoft Corporation with Bill Gates in 1975. He was reported to be the 46th-richest person in the world. The Vulcan Inc., founded and headed by the investor, manages his business and philanthropic efforts. Allen was also a founder of several science institutes and a space transportation venture.

