Congresswoman Maxine Waters Slams Trump for Being 'Poster Boy for Mob Protester'

Previously, the US president compared the protesters, who opposed the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice, to an "angry mob." The protesters demanded that the Senate reject Kavanaugh’s appointment over allegations of sexual misconduct many years ago.

US House of Representatives Democrat Maxine Waters has called US President Donald Trump a "poster boy for what a mob protester looks like" in an interview with MSNBC. She added that the US president is highly "violent in his speech," recalling his words from one of his 2016 rallies, when he allegedly urged his supporters to "punch" protesters in their faces.

The congresswoman's words came in response to Trump comparing the protesters against Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court to an "angry mob." He also added that the anti-nomination protests were allegedly paid for by George Soros. Waters added that, in fact, it was a "peaceful protest" and slammed Trump and other GOP politicians for trying to present it as violent one.

A group of protesters opposed Brett Kavanaugh's nomination demanding that the Senate reject it. The protests were sparked by sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, which he has strongly denied. Despite their efforts, the Senate voted to confirm Kavanaugh's appointment.