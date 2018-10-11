Virginia Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Tropical Storm Michael – Governor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Governor Ralph Northam of the US state of Virginia said in a statement on Thursday that he has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Tropical Storm Michael.

“As Tropical Storm Michael turns to the Commonwealth, I want to urge all Virginians to prepare for the serious possibility of flash floods, tropical storm force winds, tornadoes, and power outages,” Northam said. “I am declaring a state of emergency in order to provide state assets to Virginians and to assist our neighbors in states who are dealing with the devastating effects of this historic storm.”

State agencies are working closely with local officials to address any needs and provide resources ahead of the storm’s arrival, the statement added.

​Late Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center downgraded Hurricane Michael to a tropical storm after it weakened as it moved along the US southeastern states.